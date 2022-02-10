Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has revealed he has received “questions and phone calls” regarding some of his players, despite the fact the transfer window is shut.

The January transfer window was a busy one for Lee as he looked to make his mark on the squad at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool United ended up adding seven new players while five departed, with a number of loan players returning to their parent clubs too.

However, despite the fact the January transfer window is closed, some of the League Two side’s players are continuing to field interest from elsewhere, it has emerged.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Lee revealed he is receiving “questions and phone calls” from clubs regarding some of his players. He confirmed that he has spoken to the managers who have been in contact, but insisted that nothing is happening regarding departures as it stands.

Here’s what Lee had to say:

“I’ve had questions and phone calls already regarding players.

“I’ve spoken to those managers and given my opinions, but nothing is happening at the moment.”

In the meantime…

While players attract interest, Lee will be hoping his Hartlepool United side can start to build some momentum and get a winning run going.

After three consecutive draws, the Pools defeated Barrow in midweek, with a brace from Luke Molyneux and a first Hartlepool United goal for Omar Bogle securing all three points.

Given how unpredictable the League Two season can be, neither relegation or the play-offs are completely out of the realms of possibility yet. As it stands, Hartlepool United sit in 15th place, nine points away from the relegation zone and 13 away from the top seven.