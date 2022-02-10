Sunderland are in advanced talks with Alex Neil over their managerial vacancy, reports Keith Downie.

Sunderland could turn to the Scotsman after missing out on Roy Keane.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Lee Johnson and have lost their last three games on the spin in League One.

They are now turning their attention to Neil, according to Sky Sports reporter Downie who has tweeted:

Alex Neil is in advanced talks with Sunderland over their managerial vacancy, I understand. Talks with Roy Keane have broken down in the last 24 hours. #SAFC want a new boss in charge before Saturday’s match against Wimbledon. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 10, 2022

Neil’s situation

Neil, 40, has been out of the game since he was dismissed by Preston North End in March 2021 and has since been weighing up his next move.

The former Barnsley and Mansfield Town midfielder started his managerial career at Hamilton Academical before Norwich City lured him down to England back in 2015.

He guided the Canaries to the Premier League at the first time of asking but lost his job during a poor run of form in the top flight.

Preston handed him a swift route back into the dugout and he spent just under four years at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites parted company with him last year and he has since helped out David Artell at Crewe Alexandra earlier this season, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

What next?

Sunderland have a big decision to make on their next boss as they won’t want their automatic promotion chances to slip away.

Cutting ties with Johnson after their 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers was a big call and they have to go to plan B now after failing to lure Keane back to the North East.