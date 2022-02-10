Sunderland have been urged to appoint Grant McCann as their new boss by Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

The Black Cats are still on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Lee Johnson over a week ago.

As the search for a new manager at the Stadium of Light continues, fresh developments have emerged today (Thursday) regarding the hunt. It has emerged that Roy Keane is no longer in the running, while candidates Grant McCann and Alex Neil have both held second interviews this week.

Amid Sunderland’s ongoing search, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner MacAnthony has called on the League One side to appoint former Posh boss McCann.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth, MacAnthony said:

“I think Sunderland’s best bit of business they could do would be give him [McCann] the job.

“I think he’d get Sunderland out of League One.

“Forget Roy Keane. Forget about a big name manager, I think Grant McCann and his staff would do an incredible job there. He won’t be out of work long and would’ve got a good payoff at Hull. He’s really proven himself to be an astute, good young manager.

“If he doesn’t get the Sunderland job there’ll be seven or eight big jobs in the Championship in the summer.”

Time for a decision

Having fallen to two more defeats since Johnson’s departure and with an important clash against AFC Wimbledon coming up, Sunderland need to make a decision on a new boss sooner rather than later.

While the Black Cats drop points, teams around them are starting to pick up points, making up ground on Sunderland at putting them at serious risk of dropping out of the play-off spots.

If results go against Sunderland this week, the club could drop out of the League One play-off spots. MK Dons have overtaken the Wearsiders and the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers are all pushing to break into the top-six.