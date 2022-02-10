Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom fears forward David McGoldrick has suffered a significant thigh injury after he was forced off against West Brom on Wednesday night.

On the whole, it was another successful night at the office for Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom’s men made it four Championship wins in a row against West Brom on Wednesday night, ensuring Steve Bruce’s tenure with the Baggies began with a loss.

However, despite Billy Sharp’s game-winning brace, an injury to fellow forward McGoldrick was somewhat of a dampener on proceedings.

Now, after the Irishman pulled up during the second half, Blades boss Heckingbottom has admitted he fears McGoldrick has suffered something “significant”.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss said the club will wait and see what the scans say after the former Ipswich Town man suffered a thigh injury.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s done something to his thigh.

“It’s obviously significant for him to pull up as sharp as he did. He’s in discomfort, so we know he’s done something.

“We’ll have to see what the scans say.”

Another attacking injury blow…

It will be hoped that McGoldrick’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, with Rhian Brewster also being struck down with a long-term muscle injury recently.

The England youth international is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory over Peterborough United at the end of the month.

If McGoldrick is ruled out for a spell as well, it will be down to Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison to lead the line for Heckingbottom’s Blades as they close in on a place in the Championship play-off spots.