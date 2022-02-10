Middlesbrough helped their play-off chances after securing a point away at Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

Middlesbrough came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Loftus Road, ending the evening in seventh position and level on points with Nottingham Forest in sixth with a game in hand.

Ilias Chair scored the opener for the hosts, with Dael Fry equalising in first-half stoppage time. A mistake from goalkeeper Joe Lumley resulted in Joe Willock putting QPR ahead again, before Albert Adomah’s own goal meant the points were shared with the scoreline at 2-2.

Here are three Middlesbrough players that impressed in the game:

Dael Fry

Easily one of the best players on the pitch for the entirety of the evening, centre-back Dael Fry not only defended expertly to keep QPR chances at a minimum, but he netted his second goal of his career at the other end.

A swivel in the Rangers penalty area saw him tackle an opposition player before firing into far corner with his weaker left foot.

Isaiah Jones

Was a constant thorn in the side of QPR wing-back Lee Wallace. Mark Warburton’s side doubled and tripled up on Jones, but couldn’t stop him from producing crosses and creating chances in the final-third.

It was his great work out on the right and his dangerous cross that was turned into his own net by Albert Adomah.

But it wasn’t only in attack where he excelled, as the right wing-back made the most tackles and the most interceptions out of anyone on the pitch on Wednesday night.

Marcus Tavernier

One of his best games so far this season, Marcus Tavernier is looking far more confident and assured in possession and works extremely hard without the ball too.

He made the second-most amount of tackles, had the second-most amount of shots and made the most key passes in the game.