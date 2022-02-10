Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane has reportedly pulled out of the running to return to the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

Keane, 50, is said to be out of the running to take over at Sunderland.

The former Black Cats boss has been heavily linked with a return to the club, having been interviewed by Sunderland officials twice this week.

But The Athletic revealed earlier this morning that the Irishman is no longer in the running.

Keane not so keen on Sunderland?

Since, a report from Mirror has suggested why Keane won’t be heading to Sunderland.

They write that the former Manchester United midfielder has ‘been left unconvinced that he could have a uniting impact’ among the players, who have now lost their last three games in League One.

Also, Mirror suggest that Keane’s lucrative TV deal with Sky Sports – which is up for renewal – was a factor in the decision, with ‘question marks’ supposedly arising over how, or better yet whether Sunderland would’ve been able to match his current TV contract.

With Keane now out of the frame, attention has seemingly turned to Alex Neil and Grant McCann. The two former Championship managers are said to have interviewed for a second time this week, and Sunderland would still like to have a manager in place before the weekend, it is said.

Shame we won't get to see Roy Keane back at #SAFC. Would have been a fun journey. Told Grant McCann and Alex Neil both had their second interviews for the job earlier this week so would appear to be the new leading contender. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 10, 2022

The situation at Sunderland is quickly becoming something of a saga. The longer the club goes without a manager in place the longer the results and the mood amongst the players, staff and fans will deteriorate.

Be it McCann or Neil, someone needs to take charge of this Sunderland side and instil some belief back into the club, with another tough League One fixture on the cards this weekend against AFC Wimbledon.