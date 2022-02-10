QPR manager Mark Warburton has provided an injury update on his squad after the 2-2 draw v Middlesbrough last night.

QPR welcomed Middlesbrough last night in what promised to be an entertaining and compeitive match up in west London.

And the game didn’t fail to deliver – it finished 2-2 with Boro arguably putting in the better performance on the night, but ultimately sharing the points.

And it was a return to league action for Ilias Chair following his involvements with Morocco at AFCON.

The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the game but was brought off after an hour – speaking to West London Sport, Warburton explained the decision to substitute the midfielder:

“We’ve got to make sure Ilias is OK. He’s fit and well but if I want him to be involved on Saturday and then Tuesday then I’ve got to look after these boys.”

Elsewhere in the game, left-back Lee Wallace was brought off towards the end, and so too was Stefan Johansen.

“It’s the same with Lee Wallace. Stef had a stomach upset,” Warburton continued.

QPR find themselves in the midst of a promotion challenge and with two important games coming up, against two sides who are well out of form at the moment.

The R’s travel to bottom club Barnsley this weekend before making he trip across the capital to face Millwall at The Den in midweek.

It’s a couple of huge games for Warburton’s side. They currently sit three points behind 2nd place Bournemouth after their win over Birmingham City last night, but a couple of wins against Barnsley and Millwall could thrust the R’s into the automatic promotion places.

And Warburton will obviously want his key players fit for these must-win games. Chair and Johansen are crucial to the attacking play at QPR, and Wallace is Warburton’s only left-back at the moment.

Saturday’s game at Barnsley kicks off at 3pm.