Sunderland interviewed both Grant McCann and Alex Neil for the second time earlier this week, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has revealed.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for a new manager for over a week now.

Sunderland decided to part ways with Lee Johnson after a heavy defeat to Bolton Wanderers, making the decision despite backing him heavily in the January transfer window and, seemingly, without having a replacement in mind.

On Thursday morning, fresh reports emerged regarding managerial candidate Roy Keane, stating the former Sunderland boss and popular fans’ choice is no longer in the running for the job.

Now, talkSPORT’s Crook has provided further insight.

Speaking on Twitter, Crook stated that both Grant McCann and Alex Neil had their second interviews for the job earlier this week.

Shame we won't get to see Roy Keane back at #SAFC. Would have been a fun journey. Told Grant McCann and Alex Neil both had their second interviews for the job earlier this week so would appear to be the new leading contender. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 10, 2022

With Sunderland in need of a new boss sooner rather than later, it awaits to be seen if either McCann or Neil can cement themselves as the frontrunner for the vacant post at the Stadium of Light.

Who will come in?

With McCann and Neil seemingly the leading contenders for the job, both will be looking to prove they’re the man for the job.

Both are currently out of work, with McCann departing Hull City last month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium, making way for Shota Arveladze to take charge.

As for Neil, he has been out of managerial work since March 2021, when he departed Preston North End after almost four years in charge. He has stayed in and around the game though, helping out with Dave Artell’s Crewe Alexandra earlier this season.