Roy Keane has reportedly turned down the Sunderland job.

The Athletic have revealed this morning that, after two interviews with Sunderland officials, former boss Keane is no longer in the running to take over.

The same report states that Keane was offered the job yesterday.

It comes after the club parted ways with Lee Johnson at the end of last month. Sunderland have since lost against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town, with a trip to AFC Wimbledon on the cards this weekend.

So what do we make of the news? A handful of staff members at The72 have their say on the emerging news that Keane is no longer in the running for the Sunderland job.

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“I never fancied him returning to Sunderland. He’s had his moments in management in the past but that was way too long ago now – Sunderland are a club trying to break into the contemporary with their new owners and new transfer philosophy, and I think Keane would’ve been a step in the opposite direction.

“Yes, he’s got a sort of mentality and integrity that Sunderland players seem to be lacking at the moment, but he’s not the only manager out there with similar traits – Alex Neil would get my backing now.”

Adam Reek @adamreeek

“The standards of the club have slipped beyond salvation. We needed Keane to come in and sort it all out. There’s too many players that aren’t up to it and they would have been found out under Keane.

“This would have been a nice period of transition before we bring in a manager who can continue ‘the process’ in the summer. My choices are Alex Neil or Liam Manning. Definitely not Grant McCann. If Speakman gets this wrong he’s on borrowed time.”

“It keeps getting worse. Sunderland look lost for ideas and losing more fans by the day. Keane was the perfect fit, when someone of his stature shows interest there should be no other option but to get that contract signed.

“You can’t help but feel uninspired by any other appointment now and should Sunderland fail to get promotion this season, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman could come under more criticism than Madrox ever did. How that’s even possible is a scary thought.”