West Brom ‘keeper Sam Johnstone will attract further interest from other clubs in the summer, pundit Paul Robinson suspects.

Johnstone, who missed the last four games of Valerien Ismael’s West Brom reign, has been heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns in recent months.

West Ham have been linked with the England international most recently, with reports stating David Moyes is lining up a summer swoop for the ‘keeper.

Now, pundit and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has weighed in on Johnstone’s situation.

Amid the links with a move to West Ham, Robinson has told Football Insider that Johnstone would be a “no-brainer” signing for the Hammers, though added that his situation with the Baggies could yet chance following Ismael’s departure and the arrival of Steve Bruce.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Johnstone is a top goalkeeper.

“He fell out with the previous manager [Valerien Ismael] so it will be interesting to see how he gets on with Steve Bruce.

“Can Steve mend that relationship? If he gets back into the team, starts enjoying his football again and West Brom get promoted he might want to stay. You cannot rule that out.

“He’s in a strong position at the moment. It would be a no-brainer for West Ham. He is a top goalkeeper and on a free it is a more attractive proposition than signing Areola.

“I suspect it will not just be West Ham looking at Johnstone when he becomes a free agent. A lot can change between now and the end of the season though.”

Time for a fresh start?

Now in his fourth season on the books with West Brom, Johnstone has played a hefty 156 times for the Baggies, keeping 46 clean sheets in the process.

He has been a pivotal player at The Hawthorns and could have an important role to play yet, despite the question marks surrounding his future as the end of his contract nears. Given his international ambitions, you could understand if Johnstone wants to move on if West Brom are unable to return to the Championship, and when taking his previous Premier League performances into account, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see further interest arises.

For now though, he looks to have made his way back into the side, starting in the first game under Bruce’s management against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.