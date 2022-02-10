Sunderland are no longer considering Roy Keane for the vacant managerial post at the Stadium of Light, it has been reported.

Lee Johnson departed Sunderland over a week ago now, but the Black Cats are yet to bring a replacement in on Wearside.

Since then, the League One promotion hopefuls have fallen to two more defeats, leaving them two points away from the automatic promotion spots and at risk of dropping out of the play-off spots as their managerial search continues.

Roy Keane has been consistently linked with the vacant post and, given the success of his previous stint at the helm, was a popular choice among fans.

However, it has now emerged from The Athletic reporter Michael Walker that Keane is no longer part of Sunderland’s search for a new boss.

It appears Roy Keane is no longer part of Sunderland's search for a new manager. More to follow @TheAthleticUK — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) February 10, 2022

The drop in form over recent months and decision-making off the pitch has seen Kristjaan Speakman come under fire from Sunderland supporters. The news of Keane’s omission from the managerial hunt will do his popularity no favours either, as they continue to search for a new boss.

In need of a saviour

Sunderland need to get a new manager in and fast.

Fellow promotion chasers MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday have started to pick up points, with the Dons moving ahead of them into 3rd and Wednesday’s four consecutive wins putting them only two points behind the Black Cats.

Whoever comes in won’t have any choice but to work with the players they’ve got, so a figure who can galvanise the squad and turn around their form needs to come in sooner rather than later.