Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has labelled Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh as “outstanding” after his impressive display vs Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in Cardiff City’s starting XI since joining on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Drameh has repaid the faith shown in him by Morison too, impressing once again against Peterborough United on Wednesday night. The young right-back provided the assist for the Bluebirds’ third goal, surging down the right-hand side before swinging in a lovely cross for fellow January signing Jordan Hugill to volley home.

Now, following the comfortable win over Darren Ferguson’s side, Morison has moved to heap praise on Drameh.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Bluebirds boss labelled the former Fulham starlet’s performance as “outstanding”. He went on to add that he will be the first to put his hand in the air if Drameh is made available again in the summer, saying:

“His home performance here against Nottingham Forest, he was looking fitter and sharper than he did in this first two games.

“Barnsley was a horrible game. He’d never experienced anything like that and he came in with a couple of last-ditch tackles right at the death of the game, which was phenomenal.

“Tonight? Pff. It’s a good thing they can’t call him back after that because he was outstanding.

“If he keeps playing like that. They’ll have some player on their hands next year.

“If they don’t, I’ll be the first to put my hand in the air to ask if I can have him back!”

Maintaining momentum

Wednesday night’s win over strugglers Peterborough United makes it three consecutive Championship wins for the Bluebirds, putting them a hefty 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The football has improved drastically since Morison’s appointment and the results are starting to show it, so they will be determined to pick up another win next time out.

Cardiff City have another good chance to pick up another win as well, with an out-of-form Millwall up next. The Lions have won just once in their last five league games, leaving them in 15th place after 29 games.