Blackpool kept faith in most of the squad that got them promoted to the Championship prior to the start of this season.

It has proven to be a good decision too, with the Tangerines sitting in 14th after their midweek draw with Coventry City.

Neil Critchley does have a lot of work to do though, as in the summer he could lose some key first-team players due to their contracts expiring. This could be a huge disaster, as it looks like he has faith in his settled squad.

Here, we look at the nine Blackpool players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Stuart Moore

The third-choice goalkeeper has featured just 28 minutes this season, coming on when he had to replace the injured Chris Maxwell. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moore moved on in the summer as his contract winds down.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Ekpiteta ranks first in the squad for minutes played this season. ‘Spud’ joined the club in Neil Critchley’s first window and, since then, no player has played more for the Tangerines.

Given the important role he has played for the club, surely Blackpool will be desperate to keep him.

Jordan Thorniley

The centre-back spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Oxford United, where he put in some strong performances under Karl Robinson’s management. However, the two-and-a-half-year deal he signed upon his arrival in January 2020 is now nearing an end.

Having made three appearances since being recalled in late January, he may be working his way back into the squad.

Richard Keogh

After a shaky start in Lancashire – see his performance against Coventry City in August – the veteran has impressed. His many years of Championship experience has seemed to have a good impression on the squad. Although his contract is up this summer, the club has an option of an additional year.

Keogh is an integral member of the squad, so it will be hoped that he can stay.

Cameron Antwi

The 20-year-old joined the club three years ago and has played twice for the club since.

Antwi has found senior game time away from Bloomfield Road while on loan with Southport and Telford United, but it remains to be seen if he’s in Critchley’s plans for the future.

Grant Ward

The former Bristol Rovers midfielder played four games this season before his Achilles tendon injury which has kept him out since 21st August. His contract is up this summer after the club activated his 12-month extension last season.

There is no news on a new contract and with the player having a long-term injury there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Josh Bowler

Bowler joined the club in the summer and has excelled. The former Everton winger has three goals and three assists, with two of his strikes coming against league leaders Fulham.

Although he did only sign a one-year contract, the club have the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

Keshi Anderson

Another Critchley signing that has excelled, Anderson has been electric this season.

His four goals and four assists put him second in the squad for goal involvements, behind only Jerry Yates (9). When he joined in the summer of 2020, he signed a two-year contract with an option of another year. He is another player the Tangerines will surely want to keep on board.

Gary Madine

‘Super Gary Madine’ has six goals this season and has offered something different to Yates and Shayne Lavery.

The former Cardiff City striker has been crucial to Critchley’s success and although his contract expires this season, they have the option to extend it for another season.