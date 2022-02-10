Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has said the Robins “hope” Han-Noah Massengo will be fit to take on Swansea City this weekend.

The 20-year-old was handed his 18th Championship start of the season on Wednesday night, lining up against Veljko Paunovic’s Reading.

However, after being treated on the pitch twice, Massengo was forced off after only 17 minutes after taking a blow to his hip.

Following the game, an early update on the injury has emerged from the Robins’ assistant manager Fleming.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Fleming confirmed that it was a blow to the hip that forced Massengo to withdraw from the action earlier on. He went on to add that it is hoped he will be fit to face Swansea City at the weekend, saying:

“He smashed his hip off the ground, it wasn’t from the tackle it was when he hit the ground.

“As a coach, you’re saying just run it off. I haven’t got any degrees in physiotherapy or anything so I say just run it off but he’s such a good kid.

“He tried to run it but as soon as he looks over and says it’s gone then you’re not going to question the attitude or determination so hopefully it’s not too bad and that he’ll be available for Sunday, we hope.”

Who could come in?

If Massengo is ruled out of this weekend’s game, Nigel Pearson will have either Joe Williams or Ayman Benarous to pick from in the middle of the park.

Williams has stepped up his return to full fitness with some substitute appearances of late, so he may be brought in to feature alongside Alex Scott in the middle of the park if Massengo can’t feature. 18-year-old Benarous is also an option, though he hasn’t made a Championship appearance since January 2nd.

This weekend’s game presents a good chance for the Robins to build some momentum off the back of Wednesday night’s win. Swansea have struggled for consistency this season and sit two points behind Bristol City with two games in hand, although Russell Martin’s side have proven to be tricky customers at times this season.