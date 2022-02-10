Former QPR winger Marc Bircham says Middlesbrough ‘deserved to win’ the game last night, which finished 2-2.

QPR welcomed Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

The game promised to be an exciting one with both sides going into it in good veins of form – QPR verging on the top twp spots of the Championship table and Boro having come into play-off contention under Chris Wilder.

Though it was the home side who took the lead. Ilias Chair scored his first goal since returning from AFCON to hand the R’s a 29th minute lead, with Dael Fry finding a leveller on the cusp of half-time for Middlesbrough.

A minute into the second half though and QPR were back in front thanks to Chris Willock.

An Albert Adomah own goal on the hour mark would bring Boro back on level terms for a second time, with the game eventually finishing 2-2.

Tweeting after the game, former R’s favourite Bircham had this to say:

Will take the point tonight all day long

Have to hold our hands up Middlesbrough we’re the better team tonight and deserved to win — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) February 9, 2022

Boro were arguably the better side last night, in what was a game that could yet be replayed in the Championship play-offs later this year.

Both QPR and Middlesbrough look good to secure a top-six finish at the least. There’s plenty of teams in the mix though, with just five points separating 14th place Blackpool and 6th place Nottingham Forest as it stands.

Teams like Luton Town and Sheffield United are finding form, whilst Boro don’t even find themselves in the top-six despite their strong form of late.

For QPR though, a top two finish should be the aim – they certainly have the ability to achieve so, but they need to find a touch more consistency and solidity about their play.