Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said the club will “keep looking” at the free agent market amid their shortages at the heart of defence.

On Wednesday night, the Blues had only one natural centre-back available for selection, with Teden Mengi operating in a back three alongside Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen.

Bowyer was dealt another defensive injury blow when Mendi was forced off in the second half of Birmingham City’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth, with no centre-backs available to come on off the bench.

Now, the Blues head into this weekend’s game against Luton Town facing the prospect of having no centre-backs available.

One fix for the issue would be bringing in a free agent, but Bowyer is wary of how long it would take a player without a club to get up to a suitable level of fitness.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City boss confirmed that they will “keep looking” at the free agent market though. Here’s what he had to say:

“The problem you have got is there are people who are out there but some haven’t kicked a ball since February – as in last February – and others August.

“By the time we get them fit George Friend will be back so you are just – for me – wasting money.

“Unless you bring in someone that’s been released in January – and if you have been released in January, something is wrong. The free agents that are out there they have not kicked a ball for a long, long time.

“Unfortunately that’s where we are at, we will keep looking.”

Up next…

An in-form Luton Town is up next for Birmingham City, so the Hatters will be looking to pounce on the Blues’ defensive shortages to make it five games without defeat in the Championship.

As for Bowyer’s Blues, they will be determined to pick up all three points to avoid making it five league games without a win.

They’ll be up against it given their limited options at centre-back, but they will be hopeful that they can pull off a similar result to the one they did at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, winning 5-0 away from home back in August.