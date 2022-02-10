Defeat away at Sheffield United last night thrust West Brom down into 9th place of the Championship table.

It was Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of West Brom. The former Sheffield United and Wednesday boss headed to Bramall Lane, and he’d see his captain Jake Livermore sent off in the first half.

The Baggies went on to lose the game 2-0 thanks to a brace from Billy Sharp, and it looks to have condemned West Brom to a second season in the Championship following the relegation from the Premier League last season.

With that, the summer ahead looks set to be another crucial one – here we look at three West Brom players who could be sold or loaned out this summer…

Kenneth Zohore

The Danish striker’s 2019 move to West Brom hasn’t panned out. He scored just three in 17 league appearances in his first season and was shipped out on loan to Millwall last season when the Baggies were in the Premier League.

This season, the 28-year-old has featured just twice in the Championship, and it looks as though he’ll definitely be one who the club try and move on this summer.

Rayhaan Tulloch

Tulloch looks a real prospect for West Brom. But the 21-year-old has featured just once in the league this season owing to injury.

A loan move next season could be exactly what he needs to get his progression back on track, with first-team chances at The Hawthorns likely to be limited once again.

Alex Palmer

Palmer impressed on loan with Lincoln City last season. He remained at West Brom for this season and has played no.2 to Sam Johnstone, who looks certain to be leaving the club this summer.

For Palmer, if he’s once again overlooked for the no.1 spot and West Brom bring in a direct replacement for Johnstone, he could yet look for a new challenge.

At 25 he may not fancy another loan move, and could instead prefer a new, permanent home where he can start playing regular football.