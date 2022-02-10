QPR youngster Ody Alfa has completed a loan move to National League South outfit Dartford, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has picked up most of his first-team experience on loan away from QPR, spending time on the books with non-league sides Maidenhead United and Billericay Town as well as Spanish outfit Atletico Baleares.

Now, the R’s have confirmed that Alfa has completed a fresh loan move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the QPR talent has linked up with National League South side Dartford.

Alfa will be looking to play a part in the Darts’ push for promotion to the National League, with his new loan club currently sitting in 3rd place. Managed by Steve King, the Kent-based outfit have won their last four league games and sit just four points away from top of the table Dorking Wanderers.

In the meantime…

While Alfa continues his development out on loan, Mark Warburton’s QPR will be looking to maintain their challenge for a top-six finish.

After a midweek draw with Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, QPR sit in 4th place, six points away from 7th placed Boro. They have an advantage on the two teams directly above and below them too, holding two games in hand on both 5th placed Huddersfield Town and 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers.

Next up is a clash with Barnsley at the weekend, where Warburton’s side will be determined to take all three points from Poya Asbaghi’s side.