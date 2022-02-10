Bournemouth got back to winning ways last night, beating Birmingham City 3-1 in the Championship.

Bournemouth have tailed off in recent weeks. Scott Parker’s side dropped out of the top two, proving inconsistent in the Championship.

But a confident win over Birmingham City last night boosted them back up into 2nd – two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 3rd and with two games in hand.

The summer ahead promises to be a busy one for the Cherries, promotion or not, and here we look at three Bournemouth players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of the season…

Junior Stanislas

The 32-year-old proved to be an important player last season, scoring 10 and assisting four in his 35 Championship outings for the Cherries.

This time round, Stanislas has featured just seven times, with injury having held him back.

But even when fit, Stanislas hasn’t been preferred and so he could be one who the club look to move on in the summer.

Lloyd Kelly

The Bournemouth skipper has been linked with a handful of Premier League clubs this season, with Newcastle United having been closely linked.

Fans will obliviously not want to see him leave in the summer but should Parker’s side miss out on promotion to the top flight then it could make it very difficult for them to keep hold of the 23-year-old.

Gavin Kilkenny

There’s a number of exciting youngsters in the Bournemouth squad this season, and Kilkenny is one of them.

Names like Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony are key first-team players now and whilst Kilkenny has featured 13 times in the Championship this season, he looks to be slowly slipping down the pecking order.

A loan move might be ideal for the Irishman going into next season – it’d keep him match fit and give him some crucial experience as he vies for a spot in Parker’s starting XI.