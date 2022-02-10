Middlesbrough manager jumps to goalkeeper’s defence after costly error v QPR
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has defended goalkeeper Joe Lumley after his costly error against Queens Park Rangers last night.
Middlesbrough battled back from a goal down twice to secure a point in the 2-2 draw. Ilias Chair opened the scoring for QPR with a wondrous curling effort before Boro pegged them back thanks to a neat finish from centre-back Dael Fry.
But just seconds into the second-half with the ball at Lumley’s feet, he passed the ball straight to Joe Willock inside the box. The QPR forward punished the error and put the hosts 2-1 up.
Former Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, now plying his trade at Loftus Road, then put the ball into his own net to level things up.
The game ended 2-2 and leaves QPR in fourth and Middlesbrough in seventh.
But with Lumley’s error proving costly for Chris Wilder’s side, speaking to the press last night the Boro boss jumped to the defence of his summer signing.
“Obviously we’ll highlight Joe’s mistake but it came from numerous errors. That’s a collective mistake. There are two or three situations before Joe’s we could have done better with,” he said.
“Joe will take the rap and I understand that, but he shouldn’t. There were various opportunities to spin it round which we didn’t take.
“I don’t need to have any words with him. I had a situation at my previous club where the goalkeeper made a mistake. He just gets on with it.”
Middlesbrough signed Lumley from QPR in the summer on a free transfer. Having impressed against Boro last season, former manager Neil Warnock was quick to snap up Lumley when his contract came to an end in West London. Since then he has played 23 of the club’s 31 league games.
As back-up, the Teessiders have Luke Daniels and youngsters Sol Brynn and Brad James. Whilst Dejan Stojanovic and Zach Hemming are out on loan at Ingolstadt and Kilmarnock respectively.
Plenty of Boro supporters could be calling for a change between the sticks with Daniels, Brynn or James coming in to replace Lumley after high profile errors at QPR and against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round last week.
But if Wilder’s comments are anything to go by, Lumley remains first-choice.