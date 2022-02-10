Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has defended goalkeeper Joe Lumley after his costly error against Queens Park Rangers last night.

Middlesbrough battled back from a goal down twice to secure a point in the 2-2 draw. Ilias Chair opened the scoring for QPR with a wondrous curling effort before Boro pegged them back thanks to a neat finish from centre-back Dael Fry.

But just seconds into the second-half with the ball at Lumley’s feet, he passed the ball straight to Joe Willock inside the box. The QPR forward punished the error and put the hosts 2-1 up.

Former Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, now plying his trade at Loftus Road, then put the ball into his own net to level things up.

The game ended 2-2 and leaves QPR in fourth and Middlesbrough in seventh.

But with Lumley’s error proving costly for Chris Wilder’s side, speaking to the press last night the Boro boss jumped to the defence of his summer signing.