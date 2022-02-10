Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has left the door open to a future job at either Everton or Manchester United.

Rooney is currently in charge of Championship side Derby County. The Rams have endured a torrid season off the pitch but Rooney has remained loyal to the cash-strapped club.

He was being linked with the Everton vacancy before Frank Lampard’s appointment. Rooney was invited to interview for the job but the former Toffees striker has revealed that he turned down the club’s approach.

He told Mirror:

“I didn’t go to the interview, which I was asked to go to. I’ve always been one who likes a challenge and is willing to put the work in and fight.

“I’ve stood in front of my players and told them, ‘I’m with you, trust me, I’m fighting with you’… what type of person would I be if – at the first opportunity – I left them?”

Derby County have been deducted 21 points this season. Yet the Rams are giving themselves a real chance of Championship survival, with Rooney’s side having picked up some hugely important wins in recent weeks.

They’ve lifted themselves off the bottom of the table and after Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Hull City, the Rams now sit just four points from safety in the Championship.

“True to my word, I am fighting for the club,” Rooney continued. “I am trying to get us out.

“And then Everton, Manchester United – two clubs close to my heart. Of course, one day I’d love to manage either of them clubs.”

Derby County fans adore Rooney, and rightly so. He’s over-achieved with the club this season and has asserted himself as one of the best up and coming managers in the country.

The situation at Derby County right now is perilous and Rooney obviously felt that he couldn’t jump ship at this particular time.

But he looks to have plenty of years in management left ahead of him and eventually, he looks set to make the step up into the Premier League, and a return to either Everton or Manchester United would make for a fairy tale story.

Up next for Rooney and his Derby County side is a trip to iIddlesbrough this weekend.