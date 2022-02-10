West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Baggies defender Kyle Bartley is in hospital with a virus.

Bartley, 30, was absent from West Brom’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United last night.

It was Bruce’s first game in charge and two goals from Billy Sharp would sink the Baggies, who drop down into 9th with the defeat.

Bartley’s absence was evident, and Bruce has revealed that the Englishman is currently in hospital with a virus – though Bruce stressed that Bartley isn’t suffering from Covid.

He told Birmingham World after last night’s game:

“Bartley unfortunately at the minute is in hospital. We’re hoping it’s obviously nothing too serious but he’s got some sort of bug – not Covid, we’ve checked for that.

“But he’s got some sort of virus which, we’ll see, we’ll see how he is. It’s a concern, of course, but he’s in the right place.