‘It’s a concern’ – Bruce shares fitness update on West Brom defender Kyle Bartley
West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Baggies defender Kyle Bartley is in hospital with a virus.
Bartley, 30, was absent from West Brom’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United last night.
It was Bruce’s first game in charge and two goals from Billy Sharp would sink the Baggies, who drop down into 9th with the defeat.
Bartley’s absence was evident, and Bruce has revealed that the Englishman is currently in hospital with a virus – though Bruce stressed that Bartley isn’t suffering from Covid.
He told Birmingham World after last night’s game:
“Bartley unfortunately at the minute is in hospital. We’re hoping it’s obviously nothing too serious but he’s got some sort of bug – not Covid, we’ve checked for that.
“But he’s got some sort of virus which, we’ll see, we’ll see how he is. It’s a concern, of course, but he’s in the right place.
“There was concern enough to get him checked over thoroughly because he had a huge temperature spike yesterday which wasn’t great.”
Bartley is in his fourth season at The Hawthorns. In each of his four campaigns at the club he’s been a standout player, having played 27 times in the Championship this season.
Bruce’s defensive woes…
Last night at Bramall Lane, Bruce’s West Brom side looked shaky throughout. Jake Livermore’s first half red card obviously didn’t help the Baggies’ cause, but the likes of Semi Ajayo and Matt Clarke looked unreliable at the back – Ajayi in particular.
Bartley is a key player in this side, and Bruce as well as Baggies fans will be praying that Bartley’s situation isn’t too serious and that he’s able to return to the squad in the near future.
Elsewhere, the likes of Dara O’Shea look to be closing in on a return to fitness following his lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Daryl Dike due to return next month as well.
Things look bad for West Brom at the moment but Bruce’s options will be bolstered in the coming weeks, and so promotion can’t yet be ruled out.
Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Blackburn Rovers next week.