QPR manager Mark Warburton says that Seny Dieng has ‘got a right battle on his hands’ if he’s to reclaim his no.1 spot.

QPR lost Dieng to AFCON last month. Jordan Archer came in to the starting line up but picked up a shoulder injury on his first match in place of Dieng, and so Warburton was forced to bring in a new goalkeeper.

David Marshall was signed on a short-term deal from Derby County. The Scot has thoroughly impressed since, featuring six times now and keeping three clean sheets.

Dieng will return to England this morning following his AFCON success with Senegal.

The debate on whether or not he’ll return to the starting XI at first ask has been rumbling on for a week or so, and Warburton had his say on the matter once again after last night’s draw v Middlesbrough.

He told West London Sport that Dieng “has got a right battle on his hands” and that he could “potentially” be involved in Saturday’s Championship clash away at Barnsley.

Dieng or Marshall?

The debate could quickly become something of a saga, and potentially something that distracts from the main aim here which is promotion for QPR.

Marshall has provided excellent cover for Dieng. His experience has been valuable to the side and he’s really complimented the way that QPR play, proving to be effective with his distribution.

But Dieng was QPR’s no.1 goalkeeper last season. He started this season as the no.1 and he was the R’s goalkeeper before he left for AFCON.

Competition in the side is obliviously healthy but Dieng may feel somewhat hard done by, after going away on international duty and returning to the club to find that he’s no longer favoured, despite doing nothing wrong.

Either way, Saturday’s game at Oakwell is a must-win for QPR, who now find themselves three points behind Bournemouth.