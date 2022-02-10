Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer provided injury updates on Marc Roberts and Teden Mengi after last night’s defeat at Bournemouth.

Birmingham City lost 3-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

It was another disappointing defeat for Blues, who were without Marc Roberts.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer revealed that Roberts has been carrying a hamstring injury, and speaking on whether or not he’ll be fit to play against Luton Town this weekend the Blues boss said:

“Robbo finished training on Monday and said his hamstring was a bit tight – and obviously playing Wednesday-Saturday is a massive risk coming into this game with a tight hamstring,” said head coach Lee Bowyer.

“We are going to have to see how he is over the next 48 hours how he is and whether he can play Saturday. We will know more tomorrow, how it has settled down.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United loanee Mengi was brought off in the second half of last night’s defeat. He made way for Onel Hernandez in what looked to be an attacking change shortly before Bournemouth went down to 10 men.

But Bowyer has revealed that Mengi has also picked up a minor hamstring injury, telling Birmingham Live:

“Young Teds is a 19-year-old kid and he has just felt his hamstring there as well – and he’s a young lad. This division is ruthless, it asks a lot of questions of you physically and you need the squad to cope with that.”

Bowyer is also without George Friend at the moment, and so defensive options are light on the ground.

Blues’ blues…

Birmingham City are now winless in their last four Championship outings, and have won just one of their last 11 in the league.

They find themselves in 18th place of the Championship table and have a 13-point gap to the bottom three.

Relegation still seems unlikely for Blues despite their poor form of late, but should this form continue to the end of the campaign then it could seep into next season, and Bowyer could then find his side in a real relegation battle.

And injuries of course aren’t helping his cause.

Up next for Birmingham City is a home game v Luton Town this weekend – a win could instil some much-needed confidence into the side but with Luton Town now eyeing a top-six spot, it’ll be another tall order for Birmingham City.