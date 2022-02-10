Birmingham City lost 3-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Bournemouth returned to winning ways with a convincing performance against Birmingham City.

The Cherries went into half-time two goals in front, thanks to strikes from Ryan Christie and Dom Solanke.

Jefferson Lerma would see red in the second half, and Onel Hernandez fired Birmingham City back into the game before Jaidon Anthony scored Bournemouth’s third on the night, putting them out of sight.

It was another tired performance from Lee Bowyer’s side, and here we look at three Birmingham City players who struggled on the night…

Neil Etheridge – WhoScored rating 5.8

The goalkeeper had another night to forget.

The Filipino has become inconsistent and untrustworthy in the Blues goal, and he had another shaky performance last night – he was easily beaten for Bournemouth’s second and arguably could’ve done more to prevent their third – a goal which really highlighted Birmingham City’s defensive woes.

Scott Hogan – WhoScored rating 5.8

Hogan is something of a fan favourite at Blues. He’s their top scorer in the Championship this season with 10 goals to his name, and he’s scored some hugely important ones for them in this campaign.

But he was forced to feed off scraps last night. He had the difficult task of trying to unsettle the Bournemouth defence on the night and fatigue is perhaps settling in, with Hogan having played a lot of football this season.

Kristian Pedersen – WhoScored rating 5.2

The Dane had yet another night to forget. His form has nosedived in the second half of this season and last night, he was a weak-spot on the left side of defence which Bournemouth exploited throughout the game.

For the third goal especially, Bournemouth’s players were able to break down the left and cut inside with ease – with his contract out in the summer, Pedersen and Birmingham City could look to move on from each other.