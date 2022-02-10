Sunderland ‘remain hopeful’ of appointing Lee Johnson’s successor in time for this weekend’s League One clash v AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland remain without a manager after parting ways with Johnson at the back end of last month.

Since, the Black Cats have lost back-to-back games, dropping down into 4th place of the table – they sit two points behind Wigan Athletic in 2nd but the Latics have four games in hand.

Plenty of names have been mentioned to be in the running for the vacant manager’s job at Sunderland, with the front-runner being Roy Keane.

Sunderland Echo say that Keane is eager to take the reigns, and that he remains the board’s preferred choice to replace Johnson – talks are still ongoing over the potential terms of his return.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats ‘maintain’ an interest in both Grant McCann and Alex Neil, as per Sunderland Echo, with former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi having been ‘considered’ as well.