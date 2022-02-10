Talks ongoing between Sunderland and Roy Keane with club hopeful of making appointment before Saturday
Sunderland ‘remain hopeful’ of appointing Lee Johnson’s successor in time for this weekend’s League One clash v AFC Wimbledon.
Sunderland remain without a manager after parting ways with Johnson at the back end of last month.
Since, the Black Cats have lost back-to-back games, dropping down into 4th place of the table – they sit two points behind Wigan Athletic in 2nd but the Latics have four games in hand.
Plenty of names have been mentioned to be in the running for the vacant manager’s job at Sunderland, with the front-runner being Roy Keane.
Sunderland Echo say that Keane is eager to take the reigns, and that he remains the board’s preferred choice to replace Johnson – talks are still ongoing over the potential terms of his return.
Elsewhere, the Black Cats ‘maintain’ an interest in both Grant McCann and Alex Neil, as per Sunderland Echo, with former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi having been ‘considered’ as well.
But it’s Keane who Sunderland seem keen on. Despite the Irishman’s lack of recent experience, he is the preferred choice and he seems to be the preferred choice among Sunderland fans too.
His no-nonsense demeanour could be exactly what Sunderland need to get some solidity and confidence back into their play, after a run of three-straight defeats – all of which have been against teams much lower in the league table.
Sunderland Echo say that interim boss Mike Dodds is preparing the side for the trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend, but having a manager in place by then still seems the aim for the Sunderland board.