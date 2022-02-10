West Brom lost 2-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of West Brom didn’t go to plan – he saw his side lose 2-0 at Bramall Lane, playing much of the game with 10 men after Jake Livermore’s first half red card.

The defeat sees West Brom drop down into 9th place of the table, with the Baggies now 10 points outside the top two.

Here we look at three West Brom players who struggled in the defeat v Sheffield United last night…

Semy Ajayi – WhoScored rating 5.9

The 28-year-old has proved inconsistent this season. He started in the middle of a back-four alongside Matt Clarke last night and struggled to contain the likes of Billy Sharp, with the Blades man on hand to score twice against the Baggies.

With centre-back options relatively plentiful, Ajayi could be one who is sacrificed ahead of the business end of the season.

Grady Diangana – WhoScored rating 5.9

Another inconsistent player in this West Brom side is Diangana. Under Valerien Ismael, Diangana was often something of a scapegoat, and last night he didn’t help his cause.

He managed just one tackle and one dribble last night, failing to win any aerial duels or make anything of an impact on what was a sturdy Blades defence.

Jake Livermore – WhoScored rating 5.2

The Baggies captain let his side down last night. He was shown a straight red card after just 39 minutes of the game and with West Brom already trailing.

Needless to say, Bruce’s game plan was completely turned on its head afterwards, and the second half was a real slog for the Baggies who fell to a third-straight defeat in the league.