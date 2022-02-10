Sheffield United beat West Brom 2-0 in the Championship last night.

Another two goals from Billy Sharp handed Sheffield United a confident win over West Brom, in what was their first game under a former Blades boss in Steve Bruce.

Sharp takes his goal tally to 11 for the season and lifts his side up into 10th place of the table – the Blades are just one point outside the top-six now.

As the wheels start to turn under Paul Heckingbottom, we look at three Sheffield United players who impressed v West Brom last night…

Wes Foderingham – WhoScored rating 7.4

Foderingham had a relatively quiet night on the whole, but when called upon he proved reliable.

The Englishman made three saves on the night, keeping his third clean sheet in four outings to help the Blades on their way to a complete victory over a disjointed West Brom side.

Jack Robinson – WhoScored raring 7.6

The defender is often made a scapegoat among Sheffield United fans, but he put in one of his more competent performances last night.

He won all four of his aerial duels and completed two tackles on the night, even hitting the post with a shot – Heckingbottom and indeed the Sheffield United fans will want to see more of the same from Robinson between now and the end of the season.

Billy Sharp – WhoScored rating 8.6

There seems to be no stopping Sharp at the moment. He looked to be further down in the pecking order at the start of the season, but the 36-year-old has since re-established his place in the starting XI with some important goals.

He’s scored five in his last five now and is looking as good as he ever has in a Sheffield United shirt – Sharp could once again be the hero at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United look to secure a top-six finish.