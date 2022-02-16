Millwall have enjoyed a relatively steady season thus far.

They are currently sitting comfortably in 14th, with no danger of relegation but with the potential for a late charge to the play-offs.

Recent inconsistency may have put a dent in their charge, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. As well as the chase for a play-off spot, Rowett has to consider the expiring contracts that loom over The Den.

Here, we take a look at the four Millwall players who see their contracts expire in 2022…

Jed Wallace

Wallace’s soon-to-expire contract is something many Millwall fans will be concerned about given just how important he has been for Millwall over the past few seasons.

The 27-year-old has been at the Den since 2017, making 247 appearances and scoring 41 goals.

Nottingham Forest made several attempts to sign Wallace in January but had offers rejected. Come this summer, Forest may be able to take Wallace away for free in what would be a really clever bit of business.

Connor Mahoney

Signed in 2019 for around £1.1m from Bournemouth, Mahoney made a good start to his career at the Den. This season hasn’t been as fruitful for the Irishman though, making only ten appearances.

The winger has been an unused substitute in the last four games, with injury limiting his involvement at times. Mahoney may decide at this point in his career a move away from The Den is the best thing for him as he bids to looks to maximise his potential.

Alex Pearce

The experienced centre-half signed a new contract last summer, but it only keeps him at The Den until this summer. At the age of 33, Pearce is coming to the latter stages of his career and has made only eight appearances for the Lions this campaign too.

Pearce may be thinking of making one final move to see out his career still playing.

Maikel Kieftenbeld

The Dutch midfielder has had a real up and down season at The Den.

Recent games have seen him getting more action in the squad, but he has admitted he is unsure about his future, so it remains to be seen if a resolution is reached in the coming weeks and months before the summer transfer window.