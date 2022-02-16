Ipswich Town hoped to return to the Championship this season but things haven’t gone exactly to plan so far for them.

Ipswich Town are currently sitting in 9th in League One, five points off 6th place Plymouth Argyle.

Results have been up and down this season, but their chances of promotion have increased massively since Kieran McKenna’s appointment.

Ipswich Town may already be looking towards next season and what their plans are player-wise. Here, we take a look at the eight players approaching the end of their contracts at Portman Road this summer…

Tomáš Holý

Currently on loan at League Two, Port Vale, Holý spent the first month or two at Ipswich but went on loan in October, joining Cambridge United on an emergency deal.

The 30-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance for Ipswich Town this season, despite being the previous number one in recent times. Given his lack of game time this season, Holý may find himself without a club come the summer.

Kayden Jackson

Jackson has made over 100 appearances for Ipswich Town during his time at the club but has lacked game time this season.

This lack of game time makes it highly likely that Jackson will be on his way out in the summer, unless he can force his way into McKenna’s plans in the coming months.

Myles Kenlock

Another player with over 100 games under his belt is left-back Kenlock, who is currently out on loan with Colchester United. This season, Kenlock hasn’t had a look in for the Tractor Boys, only making two outings in Papa John Trophy games.

The club does have a 12-month contract extension option if they wish to keep Kenlock at Portman Road.

Bailey Clements

An Ipswich Town academy graduate who is currently out on loan at Stevenage, Clements is close to seeing his contract expire.

After signing a one-year contract extension in June 2021, there is an optional additional year on his contract. Ipswich Town may look to trigger this extension to see how the young man progresses.

Tom Carroll

The 29-year-old only joined last summer but has only made 12 appearances all season.

Once a highly thought of Tottenham Hotspur youngster, Carroll has struggled to secure a long-term permanent club since departing the North Londoners. Having struggled to make an impact since making the move to Portman Road, it is looking like Carroll may be on the search for another club to call home come the summer.

Sone Aluko

Aluko has made 19 league appearances for Ipswich Town this campaign after signing on a free transfer last summer.

Ipswich Town do have the option to extend Aluko’s contract by a year and given his involvement in McKenna’s plans, it would be assumed that the League One side will exercise the option to keep him on board this season.

Janoi Donacien

A regular in the Ipswich Town team this season, Donacien has made 27 League One appearances under, maintaining a place in the side after Paul Cook’s departure.

It would be hard to imagine Ipswich Town not extending his contract after the number of games the defender has played, but there has been no confirmation from either the player or club about what the future holds for Donacien.

James Norwood

Over the January window, as many as seven clubs enquired about the availability of Norwood.

The striker has 11 league appearances this season, scoring four goals. Norwood offers great experience to Ipswich Town, something other teams will be happy to take off their hands for free come this summer. Ipswich Town do have a year extension option in his contract so may look to take this up if they want to keep him on board.