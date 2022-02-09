With Sunderland’s chance of promotion looking like they’re slowly slipping away, the Black Cats could be in line for another busy summer.

Lee Johnson brought in a host of players over the summer. He built a decent squad but Sunderland are starting to slip out of automatic promotion contention in League One, having lost their last three league fixtures now.

And the club remains without a new manager in place. The summer ahead is bound to be another busy one as the club looks to continue its rebuild, and here we look at three Sunderland players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Jacob Carney

The former Manchester United youngster joined in the summer. He made his Sunderland debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season but is yet to make his league debut for the Black Cats.

He was on the bench v Cheltenham Town last night in the absence of Rob-Thorben Hoffman, but the club may see fit for him to spend time out on loan in the summer, and hopefully come back a stronger player like how we’ve seen with Anthony Patterson this season.

Ross Stewart

This will be one that Sunderland fans don’t want to hear, but the Scottish striker could easily attract some clubs higher up in the English Football League should his fine form this season continue into the summer.

Swansea City were linked last month. They didn’t move in the end, but if Sunderland miss out on promotion once again this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the summer.

Luke O’Nien

The versatile 27-year-old re-joined Sunderland last summer after his previous contract expired. He was linked to a number of other clubs but decided to return to the Stadium of Light, and he’s since endured a difficult season.

He’s featured 16 times in League One this season, and has once again come under scrutiny from fans for his performances.

O’Nien is sidelined with a shoulder injury at the moment, but he’s one of the club’s League One old guard who seem to be in something of a limbo stage in his career, and a summer sale wouldn’t be all that surprising.