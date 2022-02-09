Birmingham City have so far endured another tough season in the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table. The Blues have a 13-point gap to the bottom three and so relegation seems to have been avoided for another season, and attentions turned to the next.

Fans will hope that the summer transfer window will see yet more change – some familiar faces moved on and some newer ones brought in as the club looks set to undergo changes in the playing staff, and potentially in the boardroom.

Here we look at three Birmingham City players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Harlee Dean

The centre-back was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday last month. He fell out of favour under Bowyer and with the fans too, but he’s since impressed on loan in League One.

Whether or not he’ll return to Birmingham City and play a part in their season next time round remains to be seen – another loan though seems unlikely, and so the club could yet look to move him on permanently.

Marcel Oakley

Oakley made his league debut for Blues earlier in the campaign. The 19-year-old has caught the attention of fans, particularly with some impressive performances in cup competitions this season.

But Bowyer still doesn’t fancy the youngster in his first-team plans, and so it might be beneficial that Oakley gains some loan experience in the next campaign.

George Friend

Friend could provide Blues with something of a headache in the summer. He’ll be turning 35 next season and he hasn’t really impressed in his 12 Championship appearances this season.

But with Dean’s future unclear, and Kristian Pedersen out of contract in the summer, Friend may be seen as a useful player. If not, he could be moved on to free up some space in the club’s budget.