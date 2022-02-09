Nottingham Forest currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table, and return to league action tonight against Blackburn Rovers.

Steve Cooper’s side will head to Ewood Park tonight full of confidence after their weekend win over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The Reds currently sit two points outside the top-six and so a win against 2nd place Rovers tonight could list them up into the play-off places.

But with the summer fast-approaching, Cooper’s rebuild of the side will rumble on, and here we look at three Nottingham Forest players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Joe Worrall

Perhaps one of a few Nottingham Forest players who could come into headlines in the summer is Joe Worrall. He, alongside names like Brennan Johnson have been linked with Premier League moves throughout the season and with his performances continuing to impress, a top flight move could be on the cards this summer.

If Cooper’s side earn promotion themselves, then keeping hold of players like Worrall and Johnson wold be made much easier.

Cafu

The Portuguese midfielder has one year remaining on his Forest contract. But he’s barely featured this season, having made just seven Championship appearances throughout the campaign.

He could easily be moved on in the summer to further clear some space on the Nottingham Forest wage bill.

Alex Mighten

Alex Mighten is a player who Forest fans hold in high regards. The 19-year-old made his breakthrough last time round, featuring 24 times in the league under Chris Hughton.

But the attacker has been sidelined for the past few weeks. He’s 18 Championship appearances to his name this season and just one goal contribution, and so a loan move next season could be the best thing for his progression providing that he returns to fitness.