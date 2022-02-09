QPR could well be readying for a Premier League campaign in the summer, with Mark Warburton’s side currently sitting in 4th place of the table.

After yet another strong showing in the January transfer window, QPR look set to go and compete for a spot in the Championship’s top two.

The R’s currently sit in 4th place of the table. They’re just two points behind Blackburn Rovers in 2nd and with two games in hand, with a home game v Middlesbrough to contend later tonight.

Promotion or not this season, the summer ahead will be another important one, and here we look at three QPR players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of this season…

George Thomas

The Welshman was linked with a League One loan move last month but would remain at the club.

Warburton has always insisted that Thomas is a part of his plans at QPR, but the 24-year-old remains a periphery player at the club.

He’s featured 10 times in the Championship this season without managing a goal contribution, and if offers come in for him this summer it’d be no surprise if QPR sanction either a permanent or temporary exit for Thomas.

Niko Hamalainen

The Finnish international was on loan with LA Galaxy last year. He’s since returned to QPR but is yet to make a Championship appearance this season.

He’s under contract until 2024, but the left-back has failed to impress in QPR’s starting XI in the games he’s played and despite left-back options being low, the club may well look to seal a permanent exit for Hamalainen in the summer, and make way for some new blood.

Joe Walsh

Walsh was tipped to seal a loan move away from the club last summer. But QPR chose instead to keep him at the club, and the former Gillingham man awaits his first-team debut for the R’s.

The 19-year-old is behind the likes of Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and now David Marshall in the pecking order and so a loan move could easily be on the cards for Walsh this summer.