Dodds explains why Hoffman and Gooch missed Sunderland’s defeat v Cheltenham Town
Sunderland’s interim manager Mike Dodds has confirmed that Ron-Thorben Hoffman has not returned to Germany.
Hoffman, 22, was absent from Tuesday night’s defeat at Cheltenham Town.
The goalkeeper is on loan from Bayern Munich and has featured 23 times in League One this season. But youngster Anthony Patterson was preferred against Cheltenham, causing some Sunderland fans online to speculate whether he’d been recalled by Bayern.
But speaking to The Shields Gazette, Dodds confirmed that Hoffman had not returned to Germany, and that he was in fact waiting on the results of blood tests, suggesting that the German had been suffering from illness.
“Thorben has not gone back to Germany, I can confirm that,” he said.
“We felt that Anthony Patterson had trained really, really well so I don’t want to take the focus away from him, an academy boy who had earned that opportunity to play and who deserved the opportunity to play.
“Unfortunately Hoff he has been for some blood tests, and we’re just waiting on the results of that.”
Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch was also missing from the side that played Cheltenham. The American has been an ever-present in the side once again this season, playing 25 times in League One so far this campaign.
But Dodds revealed that Gooch was carrying a calf injury from last weekend’s defeat v Doncaster Rovers, saying:
“Lynden picked up a little bit of a knock in Saturday’s game. He trained on Monday but it was still feeling tight, so we decided to leave him out.”
A chance for Patterson?
The 21-year-old was on loan with Notts County earlier this season. He thoroughly impressed with the National league club and has now featured a handful of times for the Black Cat since returning.
Patterson is a favoured name among fans and could yet take Hoffman’s place in the side if the German remains out of contention, and Patterson impresses.
As for Gooch, he’s a player who splits opinion among fans and his absence might allow someone else to come in and stake a claim for a starting spot.
Up next for Sunderland is a trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend.