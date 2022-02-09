Sunderland’s interim manager Mike Dodds has confirmed that Ron-Thorben Hoffman has not returned to Germany.

Hoffman, 22, was absent from Tuesday night’s defeat at Cheltenham Town.

The goalkeeper is on loan from Bayern Munich and has featured 23 times in League One this season. But youngster Anthony Patterson was preferred against Cheltenham, causing some Sunderland fans online to speculate whether he’d been recalled by Bayern.

But speaking to The Shields Gazette, Dodds confirmed that Hoffman had not returned to Germany, and that he was in fact waiting on the results of blood tests, suggesting that the German had been suffering from illness.

“Thorben has not gone back to Germany, I can confirm that,” he said. “We felt that Anthony Patterson had trained really, really well so I don’t want to take the focus away from him, an academy boy who had earned that opportunity to play and who deserved the opportunity to play.

“Unfortunately Hoff he has been for some blood tests, and we’re just waiting on the results of that.” Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch was also missing from the side that played Cheltenham. The American has been an ever-present in the side once again this season, playing 25 times in League One so far this campaign. But Dodds revealed that Gooch was carrying a calf injury from last weekend’s defeat v Doncaster Rovers, saying: