Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi has joined Dundee FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Ibsen Rossi, 21, has been with Bournemouth since 2017. The Englishman spent time in the youth academies of both Brentford and Southampton before joining the Cherries, and he made his league debut for the club earlier this season.

Scott Parker has handed him four Championship appearances this season.

Last week, it was reported that FIFA would be deciding whether or not Ibsen Rossi would join Dundee on loan after the two agreed a deal on deadline day, but Bournemouth failed to complete the necessary paperwork in time.

Now though, Dundee have revealed on their official club website that Ibsen Rossi has joined them on loan for the remainder of the season, and that he’ll feature in tonight’s squad to play against Hearts.

The club currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Parker’s Proteges…

Parker has a number of youngsters in this Bournemouth side who have shown promise this season.

Ibsen Rossi was looking strong earlier on in the campaign when he played, with names like Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony having come into the starting XI this season.

The club are certainly focusing more on younger players and their development, and that’s necessary if Bournemouth are to start building towards a more long-term goal of sustaining Premier League football.

As it stands though, the club are falling out of promotion contention rapidly. The Cherries have won one of their last four in all competitions, dropping down into 3rd in the table – they now sit nine points behind leaders Fulham

Up next for Bournemouth is a home game v Birmingham City this evening.