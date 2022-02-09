Swansea City succumbed to another disappointing defeat in the Championship last night, losing 3-0 away at Stoke City.

Swansea City currently sit in 16th place of the Championship. Manager Russell Martin arrived in the summer but was never expected to achieve more than mid-table security this season, with the club hoping for a more long-term project with the former MK Dons boss at the helm.

With each transfer window, the club will hope to take another step towards the Premier League, and this summer may see one or two faces leave the club in order to make way for the new.

Here we look at three Swansea City players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of this season…

Jay Fulton

The Scottish midfielder seems like an obvious contender to leave in the summer. He’s fallen well out of favour under Martin this season and was linked to a number of Championship clubs last month, including Barnsley and Blackpool (The Sun on Sunday, 16.01.21).

But he’s recently return to the fold, and so he might have a few games in the second half of this season to prove his worth.

Jamie Paterson

Swansea fans may not want to hear it, but given all the drama that surrounded Jamie Paterson last month, he could well be one who is moved on in the summer.

There’s no doubting his ability, or the fact that Martin is a huge fan of his. He’s now contracted to the end of next season but if he continues to impress, he may well catch the eye of Championship clubs who wanted him last month, like QPR.

And if there’s interest from higher up, he could yet have his head turned.

Kyle Joseph

The young Scottish striker was signed from Wigan Athletic in the summer. He was then loaned out to Cheltenham Town in League One where he netted four in 19 league appearances.

He’s since return to Swansea, making four Championship appearances without scoring. He remains a prospect and he also finds himself on the peripheries of the squad, and so another loan move could be on the horizon in the summer, potentially to a club higher up in the League One table.