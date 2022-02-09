Plymouth Argyle are enjoying a strong season in League One, despite the earlier departure of former manager Ryan Lowe.

Steven Schumacher is now the man at the helm. He saw his side claim a 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in League One last night, following on from an impressive showing at Chelsea in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The Green Army currently sit in 8th place of the table, just three points outside the top-six and with plenty of games of the season remaining.

Come the summer time though, Schumacher could be saying goodbye to a handful of his first-team players, with several out of contract at the end of this season.

Here we look at the four Plymouth Argyle players out of contract this summer…

Panutche Camara

Camara sees his Plymouth contract expire in the summer, though it is said that the club hold an extension option.

The 24-year-old has been an important player for the club this season, featuring 28 times in the league so far and scoring three goals and assisting four.

It’d be no surprise if Plymouth decide to keep the attacker on for at least another year.

Luke McCormick

As per Transfermarkt, veteran goalkeeper Luke McCormick is out of contract in the summer. Last summer it was revealed that he’d been offered an ‘alternative role’ at the club, which may mean he’s already under contract to play some kind of role within the side beyond this season.

Adam Randell

The 21-year-old was handed a new deal at the start of last year, lasting until this summer. He’s featured 13 times in League One this season scoring once.

Since Schumacher’s arrival Randell has had a bit more involvement in the side, featuring in each of Plymouth’s last seven fixtures and starting most of them.

He could well be on his way to earning a new deal.

Rhys Shirley

Another youngster who sees his Plymouth contract out at the end of this season is striker Rhys Shirley.

The 19-year-old made his League One debut earlier in the campaign and now has three league outings to his name this season.

But he’s featured in just one matchday squad since November, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’s shown enough promise to be handed a new contract.