Blackpool have announced that Norwich City’s Senior Development Coach Iain Brunskill is set to join the club as their new Assistant Head Coach.

Brunskill, 45, is set to leave his role at Premier League club Norwich City to become Neil Critchley’s no.2 at Blackpool.

The Seasiders have been without an assistant for several weeks now, after previous no.2 Stuart McCall left to join Sheffield United’s backroom team under Paul Heckingbottom earlier in the campaign.

As per Blackpool’s official club website, Brunskill has an impressive coaching portfolio which spans across 22 years, having previously worked with the likes of Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, having also worked elsewhere across the globe in countries such as Norway, Malta and China.

Now though, he’ll look to boost Blackpool’s Championship credentials alongside Critchley, another former Liverpool figure, who has worked wonders since taking over in 2020.

Speaking to the club, Critchley hailed the acquisition of Brunskill, saying:

“I’m delighted that Iain has decided to join us. He’s followed a similar path to myself in terms of coaching in the academy and working his way up to coaching at first-team level. I think he’s the ideal person to come in and complement our coaching staff and help develop the players we have at the Club.

“We thought long and hard about the type of person we wanted to bring in and Iain ticks all of the boxes that we wanted from that person. He’s a football man, a really good coach and he won’t be afraid to offer his opinion.”

Blackpool on the up…

Critchley signed a long-term contract with the club earlier this season. He’s now in place for the foreseeable and he has a new coach in Brunskill to work alongside him, and to help continue Blackpool’s impressive Championship season so far.

They’ve proved an exciting and popular addition to the second tier after their promotion via the League One play-offs last time round. As it stands, they sit in 14th place of the Championship table but only four points outside the top-six, with Blackpool now unbeaten in their last five league fixtures.

Brunskill certainly adds a wealth of experience to the side, which will only benefit them going forward. Up next for them is a home game v title-challengers Bournemouth this weekend.