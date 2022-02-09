Cardiff City welcome Peterborough United in the Championship this evening.

Cardiff City have found some form in the Championship of late. Manager Steve Morison is enjoying the best spell of his short tenure so far, with back-to-back wins in the Championship followed up by a spirited 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out.

The Bluebirds played some fine football at Anfield on the day. And they’ll be hoping that they can take some confidence from that when they host Championship strugglers Peterborough United tonight.

Posh have been flirting with the relegation places all season. Darren Ferguson’s side currently sit in 22nd place of the table and haven’t won in any of their last five league outings – they’ve won just once in 13 Championship fixtures.

Here, some of the staff members at The72 predicts the outcome of tonight’s game in South Wales…

Luke Phelps

“Peterborough have looked like relegation fodder throughout this season. They’ve lacked an out and out goal-scorer and any sort of confidence, or identity in their play.

“Cardiff meanwhile, they looked really good in their FA Cup clash with Liverpool, but now it’s back to league business, and the business of pulling away from the dreaded relegation places.

“With some new outlets in Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu, and Posh having the joint-worst defensive record in the league, expect Cardiff to extend their winning steak to three in the Championship.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 3-1 Peterborough United

Owen Griffiths

“The hosts come into the fixture in buoyant fashion following triumphs against high-flying Nottingham Forest and Barnsley respectively.

“As for Peterborough, points on the road have been hard to come by with just the single away victory against Hull City recorded so far.

“With new loan signings Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh really impressing in a Bluebirds shirt, I can see the hosts just edging this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Peterborough United

Zak Morris

“Cardiff now have a nine-point gap to the bottom-three, and coming off the back of that performance at Anfield, I expect them to have a bit more confidence about them.

“Peterborough meanwhile will be low on confidence after a tough run in the league this season. But they beat QPR last time out in the FA Cup and so manager Ferguson will be praying that result will give his players some belief when they travel to Wales tonight.

“If Posh can keep tight at the back, they might be able to leave tonight’s game with a point.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Peterborough United