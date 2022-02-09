Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett says they are ‘cracking on’ with hunt for a new boss
Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett says they are “cracking on” with their hunt for a new head coach.
Walsall have made the decision to part company with boss Matt Taylor today.
The Saddlers have slipped down the League Two table over recent times and last night’s 1-0 loss at Scunthorpe United was the final straw for the ex-Premier League man.
They are currently sat in 21st in the place and are only four points above the relegation zone.
‘Very attractive job’…
Technical director Jamie Fullarton has been tasted with the job of finding Taylor’s replacement. Pomlett has said the search is underway, as per a report by the Express and Star:
“We’re cracking on and we’ll find the next head coach for Walsall, which will be a very attractive job as it always is. We’ll just move on.
“All I ask is you give us the continued support we’ve had over this very difficult phase – there’s no point me hiding from the fact this is difficult.
“We aren’t where I wanted us to be, at all.”
Walsall’s current situation
Walsall are in a dire run of form and are nervously looking over their shoulder towards the bottom two, especially after losing to 24th place Scunthorpe and with Oldham Athletic turning a corner under John Sheridan.
The Midlands club haven’t won for eight league games and have lost their last seven. Their last league victory came against Colchester United back on 11th December.
Goals have also dried up for the Saddlers and they have only found the net twice since New Year’s Day.
Pomlett says their vacancy is an “attractive” job but whoever takes it on between now and the end of the season faces a tough test with relegation to the National League a distinct possibility right now.
Next up for Walsall is 2nd place Tranmere Rovers at home followed by a trip to runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers away the weekend after.