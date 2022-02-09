Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett says they are “cracking on” with their hunt for a new head coach.

Walsall have made the decision to part company with boss Matt Taylor today.

The Saddlers have slipped down the League Two table over recent times and last night’s 1-0 loss at Scunthorpe United was the final straw for the ex-Premier League man.

They are currently sat in 21st in the place and are only four points above the relegation zone.

‘Very attractive job’…

Technical director Jamie Fullarton has been tasted with the job of finding Taylor’s replacement. Pomlett has said the search is underway, as per a report by the Express and Star:

“We’re cracking on and we’ll find the next head coach for Walsall, which will be a very attractive job as it always is. We’ll just move on.

“All I ask is you give us the continued support we’ve had over this very difficult phase – there’s no point me hiding from the fact this is difficult.

“We aren’t where I wanted us to be, at all.”