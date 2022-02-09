Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Blackburn Rovers regarding youngster Ashley Phillips, according to reports.

Reports coming out of Spain (via Transfer Tavern) have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Blackburn Rovers regarding the in-demand Phillips.

The 16-year-old centre-back was last week revealed to be a target of several Premier league clubs. The Sun stated that both Everton and Spurs were interested, but that Chelsea and Manchester United were leading the race for his signature.

Now though, it seems that Spurs have made an attempt to move ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, by making contact with Blackburn Rovers over the potential summer signing.

Rovers not budging…

Soon after The Sun reported that Phillips was wanted by a host of top flight clubs, a report from Lancs Live shared Rovers’ stance on a potential sale.

They claimed that Blackburn are ‘adamant’ that Phillips is not for sale, and that he will be staying at Ewood Park for the foreseeable future.

Blackburn haven’t had too many youngsters break through their ranks in recent years, at least not any who’ve captured headlines quite like Phillips has in recent weeks.

But Tony Mowbray has some quality young players in his ranks nevertheless, including the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, and so it’s clear that Rovers have a way of nurturing these young players into Championship stars.

It’d be a real blow to them if they ended up selling Phillips at such a young age. This kind of transfer is becoming a regular occurrence in the Football League and it’s preventing English Football League clubs from bringing these players through their own sides, and eventually making a bit more money off them.

But that’s football, and Phillips could well be a Spurs player before the end of the year.