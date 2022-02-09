Rochdale goalkeeper Brad Kelly has joined Mossley AFC on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Rochdale have let the youngster join the non-league side to get some experience under his belt.

Kelly, 17, has linked up with the Northern Premier League Division One West outfit on a one-month deal.

He was signed in time to make his debut last night and helped his new club beat Prescot Cables 4-1.

Rochdale story so far

Kelly has been on the books of Rochdale since the age of 13 and has risen up through the academy of the North West club.

He is yet to make a senior appearance but has been a regular at various youth levels over the past five years or so.

The Dale handed him his first professional contract last summer until 2023 and he regularly trains with their senior side.

Current goalkeeping options

Joel Coleman has been playing between the sticks for Robbie Stockdale’s side over recent times after joining prior to this season and they also have Jay Lynch and Brad Wade as options in that department too.

Kelly is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for in the future and he will be eager to get plenty of minutes under his belt over the next four weeks with Mossley to boost his development.

How did Rochdale get on yesterday?

Rochdale lost 2-1 away to table toppers Forest Green Rovers and handed a debut to January signing James Ball.

Next up is a home clash against Harrogate Town this weekend.