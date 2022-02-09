Plymouth Argyle youngster Ethan Mitchell has returned to the club following his loan spell at Nantwich Town, as announced by the non-league side’s official club website.

Plymouth Argyle gave the midfielder the green light to join the Cheshire outfit last month.

Mitchell, 18, played four times for the Northern Premier League club over the past four weeks to get some experience under his belt.

He has now returned to his parent side and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Plymouth story so far

Mitchell was born in America but started his career on the books at Tranmere Rovers before making the move down south to join Plymouth in June 2020.

He has since been a regular for the Pilgrims at various youth levels and was involved in their first-team’s pre-season last summer under former boss Ryan Lowe.

The teenager played in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season against Newport County in his first and only senior appearance for the League One side to date.

Mitchell has been on the bench on a handful of occasions though and was also loaned out to the Southern League Division One South with Plymouth Parkway last year to get some game time.

What next?

He will now return to Home Park and Steven Schumacher’s side will need to decide whether to send him back out on loan somewhere or keep him in their development squad.

The Pilgrims beat Crewe Alexandra 4-1 yesterday and are back in action this weekend against Shrewsbury Town at home.