Bournemouth welcome Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table. Scott Parker’s side were the league’s runaway team at the start of the campaign but they’ve since fallen out of form.

The Cherries have won just one of their last four in all competitions, losing at home to National League side Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last time out.

Birmingham City meanwhile are finding some form. They’ve lost only one of their last four in the league but at the same time, have won just once in 10 Championship outings.

The two sides meet on the south coast tonight. Both are unpredictable in the league this season, but a handful of staff members at The72 have had a go at predicting it…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Bournemouth look a shadow of the team that started the season so strongly. The goals have dried up and their confidence has seemingly gone with it too.

“But they remain very much in contention for automatic promotion this season. They have some of the best players in the league, and so it could just be a matter of time before they’re back to their former selves.

“A win over an inconsistent Birmingham City side tonight could spark a winning-streak for the Cherries, but they’ll have to be weary of Blues’ new talisman, Lyle Taylor.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Birmingham City

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“With recent form for both teams being relatively poor, it will be an interesting affair to see who comes out on top. In recent weeks Birmingham have not been short of scoring goals, scoring nine goals in their last five games.

“However, Bournemouth still have one of the best defensive records in the league despite their recent form. An opposite story can be said about Birmingham’s defensive record, with Blues having conceded 13 in their last five. With these factors in account, I’ll be predicting a close affair, but a home win.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Birmingham City

Zak Morris

“Bournemouth really do look like a team lacking any sort of confidence or fluidity at the moment. Parker’s Fulham were somewhat similar in that they often scraped through games, papered over cracks and what not, eventually limping over the line to promotion.

“Birmingham meanwhile, they’re inconsistent as ever, but Lee Bowyer’s side have pulled off some good results of late, and with Lyle Taylor looking like he’s got his confidence back, I wouldn’t be surprised it they take something from tonight’s game.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Birmingham City