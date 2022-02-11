Sol Campbell enjoyed an incredibly prestigious playing career featuring in some of the country’s best teams.

He played for both Arsenal and Tottenham before making his move to Portsmouth on the south coast.

The former defender also enjoyed a career with England and played for his national team over a period of 12 years spanning between 1996 and 2008.

Despite playing for some huge clubs in London, Campbell has always spoke well of his time at Portsmouth reflecting their fans’ extremely positive memories of him in a blue shirt.

He went into management after retiring from playing and has since managed Macclesfield Town and Southend United.

Campbell has been out the dugout for some time now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

He’ll be hoping one day he can become a manager which reflected his elite playing days.

