Lincoln City currently sit in 17th place of the League One table – a disappointing position given their play-off finish last time round.

Manager Michael Appleton has endured a tough season with Lincoln City. After missing out promotion to the Championship, his side have since toyed with the League One relegation zone.

But after an improved run of results lately, the Imps are slowly clawing their way to safety, giving themselves a five point gap to the bottom tree with a win over Morecambe last night.

With the summer fast-approaching, the Imps boss will be weighing up some transfer decisions, and some contract decisions too.

Here we look at the X Lincoln City players who are out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season…

John Marquis

Imp fans have a new hero in John Marquis. The former Portsmouth man joined Lincoln City last month, signing a short-term contract until the end of the season.

He’s since scored three in four league outings, and looks to have given Appleton a new talisman ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Cohen Bramall

The full-back is also out of contract this summer. He was on hand to score his first league goal for the Imps against Morecambe last night, having been an important part of Appleton’s staring XI this season.

Nothing has been reported yet suggesting that he’s in line for a new deal, but it could prove to be a blow for the Imps if they let him go this summer.

Max Melbourne

The youngster started the season on loan at Stevenage. He was soon recalled, and he’s since featured seven times in League One for the Imps this season.

He scored in the 2-1 win away at Plymouth Argyle earlier in the year, though it remains to be seen whether or not he’s handed a new deal.