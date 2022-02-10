Fulham currently find themselves top of the Championship and will have their eyes set on a return to the Premier League.

The West London side have a number of players who will be out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen how many Marco Silva will want to keep for next season, especially if they complete a return to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at the nine Fulham players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Jean Michaël Seri

Costing a club record fee of £27 million in 2018, Seri has struggled to re-pay his price tag and has, at times, been frozen out of the squad. However, since Silva’s appointment, the midfielder has stepped up a gear and has played an important role, chipping in with six assists in 22 Championship games.

Tim Ream

Since arriving from Bolton Wanderers in 2015, Ream has been an ever-present for the club. Playing over 200 league games, Ream has played a part in two promotions to the Premier League.

The defender has captained the side on numerous occasions this season and has nine clean sheets in his 29 games.

Neeskens Kebano

Arguably having his best season at the club, Kebano has come into his own this season and has been a joy to watch. The tricky winger joined the club in 2016 and has made over 100 league appearances.

As a key part of Silva’s attacking side, Kebano has featured 27 times in the Championship this season and has provided eight goals and five assists.

Fabio Carvalho

The 19-year-old is enjoying a fantastic breakthrough season with the club. The attacking midfielder has featured 19 times this season and has seven goals and five assists. He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in January, and it seems highly likely that the academy graduate will be on the move in the summer.

Alfie Mawson

Mawson joined Fulham in 2018 costing the club a reported £15.7m. Mawson’s career at the club has been very injury hit though, and he has only started one league game this season.

With the 28-year-old not in Silva’s plans, it is highly likely Fulham will take the hit with Mawson and let him leave for free at the end of the season.

Michael Hector

The central defender enjoyed a terrific first six months with the club, where he was part of the play-off winning team in 2020. Hector has struggled to find a way back into the team though and since the win against Brentford at Wembley, he has only made 13 appearances.

The Jamaican international has started three games in the league this season and has kept two clean sheets.

Steven Sessegnon

Sessegnon has been at the club since 2008, making his way through the academy ranks. The full-back made his debut in 2017 and has only appeared 19 times since. Now 21, Sessegnon will surely want to be playing regular first-team football.

He joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the remainder of the season but is yet to feature for them.

Tyrese Francois

After starting in the first game of the 2021/22 season. He has struggled to get in the matchday squad over the course of the campaign though, finding much of his game time with the U23s.

Since making his debut in 2019, Francois has only made three league appearances for the club, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave.

Fabri

The Spanish goalkeeper has had a forgettable time at the club since joining in 2018. Fabri hasn’t made an appearance for the Cottagers since the year of his arrival, falling way down the pecking order.

He was sent out on loan to Mallorca in the 2019/20 season but struggled for game time. A departure this summer would be best for all parties.