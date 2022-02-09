Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 3-2 home win for tonight’s Championship clash between Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

Preston North End welcome promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town to Deepdale tonight. Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking on last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Hull City, which took the Lilywhites’ unbeaten run to four games in the league.

In fact, Preston have lost just once in their previous nine Championship fixtures, climbing up the table into 13th since the appointment of former Plymouth Argyle boss Lowe.

Town meanwhile, they asserted themselves as dark horses for a top-six spot at the start of the season, and impressively, they’ve kept themselves in the play-off places throughout the campaign.

They sit in 5th place of the table ahead of tonight. A win could see them go level on points with QPR in 4th, who are in action against Middlesbrough this evening.

Carlos Corberan’s side are also on a good run of form, having gone unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures in all competitions.

A tough fixture to predict then, but Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Preston to win this one 3-2, and he had this to say on the game:

“It has been a great start to life at Preston for Ryan Lowe, as they enjoyed another battling win at the weekend. It would have been even better had Ben Whiteman converted that penalty at Millwall last week.

“Huddersfield are continuing to defy all kinds of expectations, and have made the most of a really good run of fixtures in league and cup. Incredibly, they have not lost a game since the end of November, and I hate predicting an unbeaten run coming to an end. But I just have a nagging feeling Preston are going to edge this at Deepdale.”

Thoughts?

Preston and Huddersfield are two unpredictable teams. Of late, both sides have arguably over-achieved and both sides can score goals, so a 3-2 final score may not be far off the mark.

For either side, claiming all three points will be a huge ask. But Huddersfield seem to have a bit more solidity, and consistency about them at the moment, and so an away win or potentially a draw could be on the cards.