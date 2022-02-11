Gary Rowett has enjoyed time at Derby County both as a player and manager to make him a big name among their supporters.

His time at Derby County is looked on fondly and he played more games for the Rams than any other club he played for in his playing days.

Despite his managerial spell at Pride Park turning sour in the end, most of their fans view Rowett with good memories, especially given the current circumstances of the club.

Since leaving them in 2018, he has enjoyed a solid managerial career which has seen him move on to Birmingham City and Millwall to bulk up his Championship experience.

The 47-year-old has been in charge of the latter since 2019 and his side currently sit 15th in the league table with 17 games left of the season left.

Do you think you know this Derby legend? Let’s see if you can get full marks on this Rowett quiz…